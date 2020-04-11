Left Menu
Naib tehsildar electrocuted in Uttarakhand

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:26 IST
Naib tehsildar electrocuted in Uttarakhand

A 41-year-old naib tehsildar died due to electrocution in Munsiyari here on Saturday, police said. The revenue officer, Mohan Singh Bisht, was a resident of Kalavati colony in Haldwani. He was posted in Munsiyari in February this year, they said.

He came in contact with an overhead electricity wire, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Joshi said. Bisht was rushed to Munsiyari Primary Health Centre where he was declared dead, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

