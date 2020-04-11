COVID-19 cases in Muzaffarnagar rise to 5

Another person tested positive for novel coronavirus in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Uttar Pradesh district to five, an official said. According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, the man is among the 13 Tablighi Jamaat members who were quarantined last Saturday.

They had come to the Kidwai Nagar locality a fortnight ago and were later quarantined. One of them tested positive, taking the number of infections in the district to five, the official said. Meanwhile, efforts are on to seal the locality where the 13 members resided.

