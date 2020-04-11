Left Menu
Indian Rapid Response Team will help in capacity building of Kuwait: Defence Ministry

The rapid response team that reached Kuwait on Saturday will extend assistance in capacity building of Kuwait, said the Defence Ministry on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:37 IST
Indian Rapid Response Team will help in capacity building of Kuwait: Defence Ministry
The Rapid Response Team has been deputed at the request of Kuwait government. (Picture: EAM S Jaishankar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The rapid response team that reached Kuwait on Saturday will extend assistance in capacity building of Kuwait, said the Defence Ministry on Saturday. A rapid response team comprising 15 doctors and health care professionals from India reached Kuwait earlier today to assist the Kuwait government in its fight against coronavirus.

"The Rapid Response Team comprising 15 doctors and technicians from the three services will extend assistance in capacity building of Kuwait. Indian Armed Forces are deeply involved in India's contributions to the global fight against COVID19," said the Defence Ministry in a statement. The team was sent after a recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in which both the leaders agreed for a concerted and coordinated effort against the global pandemic.

The medical team is expected to stay in Kuwait for a period of two weeks during which it will render medical assistance in testing and treatment of the afflicted persons and training their personnel. The rapid response team has been deputed at the request of the Kuwait government, Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

After the discussion between the two leaders, India Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah held a telephonic conversation to discuss the prevailing situation in Kuwait and explore ways to further strengthen cooperation during these challenging times. Kuwait has so far reported 1,154 coronavirus cases with one person succumbing to the deadly infection in the Gulf country.

Indians constitute the largest group of expatriates with an estimated population of about ten lakhs in Kuwait. India is reaching out to Kuwait in the extended neighborhood to further complement its efforts to fight the menace effectively. (ANI)

