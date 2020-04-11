2 held for threatening Asha worker

Two persons were arrested on charges of obstructing, threatening and preventing an Asha worker from discharging her duties on Saturday, police said. The arrested have been identified as SDPI activist Ismail (45) and Ashraf (32), both belonging to Mallur near here.

Vasanti (45) was threatened by the two while she was performing her official duties relating to the health department, the police said. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has begun, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

