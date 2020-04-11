NGO distributes food to transgender community in Delhi amid lockdown

The members of Mitr Trust NGO on Saturday distributed food among the transgender community in Delhi amid COVID-19 lockdown. Rudrani Chettri, NGO Director said, "Many people are daily wage workers, they are not getting any help from the government. So we distributed food to them."

"We are not getting any help because many of us do not have any ration card or identity. The daily wagers are not getting anything," Rudrani Chettri told ANI. "We have been scared since we got to know that lockdown is going to be extended. I am trying to help my community as much as possible," Chettri added. (ANI)

