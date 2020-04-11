Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hydroxychloroquine not approved as anti-malarial drug in India, says Ipca Laboratories official

The Joint Managing Director of Ipca Laboratories Ajit Kumar Jain on Saturday said that hydroxychloroquine is not approved as an anti-malarial drug in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 23:50 IST
Hydroxychloroquine not approved as anti-malarial drug in India, says Ipca Laboratories official
Ajit Kumar Jain, the Joint Managing Director of IPCA Laboratories, Mumbai speaking to reporters on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Joint Managing Director of Ipca Laboratories Ajit Kumar Jain on Saturday said that hydroxychloroquine is not approved as an anti-malarial drug in India. He said it is going viral across social media that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is an anti-Malarial drug. "But in India it has no approval as an anti-malarial drug," Jain said.

He said two key starting materials needed for HCQ production are produced in India only. "We neither import starting materials nor the drug from abroad. We export it across the globe," he said.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that hydroxychloroquine or HCQ should be used as prophylaxis to prevent the coronavirus and not as a treatment for COVID-19. India's total cases of coronavirus on Saturday climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Jamia Coordination Committee's media coordinator held for anti-CAA stir in Jaffrabad in Feb

The media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee was arrested on Saturday in connection with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhis Jaffrabad earlier this year, police said. Safoora Zargar, an MPhil student ...

Lockdown extended in T'gana till April 30 due to coronavirus outbreak

The Telangana government on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown in the state till April 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Noting that the state shares a long border with Maharashtra, where the virus spread is rapid, Chief Minister K...

Pak to take decision on lockdown on Monday as coronavirus cases cross 5,000 mark

Pakistan said on Saturday that it will take a decision on whether to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown or ease restrictions on Monday, as the number of coronavirus patients rose to 5,011. Speaking at a press conference here, Planning a...

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

The International Monetary Fund IMF and the World Bank are providing emergency funds to developing and low-income countries across the world to strengthen their efforts to battle the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Following is a list of cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020