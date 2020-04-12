Coronavirus cases in Delhi cross 1,000 mark; death toll mounts to 19

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Friday mounted to 1069, with 166 fresh cases and five deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total cases, 712 are those who have been brought to hospitals through special operations.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to a religious congregation held in Nizamuddin area in March. The Delhi health department has been maintaining a separate segment of data related to Markaz cases in the last several days in its daily bulletins, but in Saturday's bulletin it dropped the Nizamuddin incident reference.

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) had recently asked the health department to stop mentioning Nizamuddin Markaz in its daily bulletins on coronavirus cases. By Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 903, including 14 deaths.

With five more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 19. Out of the total cases, 26 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said. A doctor from Bulandshahr died of COVID-19 infection at Safdarjung Hospital here, official sources said, adding that his sample tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday after his death.

According to the Delhi Health Department, 299 of the total cases were people who had travelled abroad or came in contact with affected persons. Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials had said recently, as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed earlier following fears that some people may have contracted COVID-19.

Areas in Rajouri, Jahangirpuri and Deoli Extension were identified as hotspots in the nation capital, authorities said. The total number of hotspots in Delhi now stands at 33. The civic authorities have carried out mass sanitisation and disinfection drive in hotspot areas in the last few days using drones and other measures.

Houses in containment zones are being surveyed by medical teams and people were made aware about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, methods of prevention, social distancing measures and importance of hand washing, the department said. According to the Delhi health department, out of the total 1,069 cases recorded so far, 1,023 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar.

The total number of COVID-19 samples sent till date stands at 11,709, the Delhi health department said in a statement. As many as 2,569 people have been kept in quarantine at various government facilities, it said. At least 25,454 people who came in contact with affected persons are under home quarantine till date and 10,239 have completed their 14-day quarantine, it said. PTI KND DPB

