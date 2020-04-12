Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drive-through COVID-19 testing facility launched in Gurugram

A drive-through sample collection centre has been set up in Gurugram to make COVID-19 testing easier for residents.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 12-04-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 07:00 IST
Drive-through COVID-19 testing facility launched in Gurugram
Visual from the drive-through COVID-19 testing facility launched in Gurugram. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A drive-through sample collection centre has been set up in Gurugram to make COVID-19 testing easier for residents. Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh, told reporters that the screening for suspected patients can be conducted free of cost for all suspected patients at the drive-through sample collection centres without any hassles.

"One can apply for the test by filling details online. The patient can reach the spot by driving himself/herself or can be accompanied by another person. It takes about 1-2 minutes to collect nasal or throat swab and the reports will be given online in no time. It is, however, compulsory for those who want to be tested for COVID-19 to obtain a prescription from a registered medical practitioner," Singh said on Saturday. The facility has been established in collaboration with the Healthians testing group at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram.

Singh also informed that there are plans to open more such drive-through centres in the city in the coming days. Earlier this week, India's first drive-through COVID-19 test site was operationalised in west Punjabi Bagh in Delhi.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 7,703, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 11. As per a notification by the ICMR at 9 pm on Saturday, a total of 1,79,374 samples from 1,64,773 individuals have been tested.

From among 17,143 samples reported on Saturday, 600 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. According to the ICMR, the total figure includes those confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Cloud9 swept again at BTS Pro Series: Americas

The rough start continued for Cloud9 on Saturday, as the club lost 2-0 for the second time in as many days at the Dota 2 BTS Pro Series Americas. In falling in a combined 78 minutes to CR4ZY, Cloud9 dropped into last place in the eight-team...

Passengers from virus-stricken ship land in Australia

More than 100 Australians and New Zealanders landed in Melbourne on Sunday after two weeks stranded aboard a virus-infected cruise ship off Uruguay, officials said. An unmarked charter plane arrived in the morning at Melbournes Tullamarine ...

Amid global demand, Himachal Pradesh speeds up production of hydroxychloroquine

As the demand for hydroxychloroquine surges worldwide during COVID-19 crisis, Himachal Pradesh is speeding up the production of the drug to ensure that both domestic and international requirements are met. There are 54 pharma manufacturing ...

Coronavirus lockdown: 444 people repatriated, says Australian High Commission

A total of 444 people took off on a charter flight from New Delhi for Melbourne on Sunday amid the nationwide lockdown imposed last month to check the spread of coronavirus. Supported the repatriation of 444 people who just took off on char...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020