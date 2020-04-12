Left Menu
U'khand: 1426 people associated with Jamaat quarantined as precautionary measure against COVID-19

The Uttarakhand government has identified and sent 1426 people associated with Jamaat for home and institutional quarantine as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-04-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 08:46 IST
Ashok Kumar, DG Law and Order Uttarakhand speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand government has identified and sent 1426 people associated with Jamaat for home and institutional quarantine as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. The quarantine comes in wake of several people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizammudin Markaz in south Delhi last month have tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of 1426, 513 people are among those had come to Uttarakhand from other states and similarly, 513 others are natives of Uttarakhand who have gone to participate in Jamaat-related events in different states of the country, Ashok Kumar, DG Law and Order Uttarakhand, told ANI. The DG further said that there are 268 people who have not returned from Jamaat to the state but the police have verified them and almost all of them are under quarantine in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan. However, there are six more people, who are still being traced.

Speaking about the lockdown norms and its violators, Kumar said that 1263 FIRs have been registered in the state against lockdown flouters and 5093 people have been arrested for not following COVID-19 lockdown procedures so far. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday participated in the video conference of Chief Ministers held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the video conferencing, the Chief Minister has directed the state concerned officers to follow the instructions given by the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for COVID-10 lockdown, a new guidelines for which will be provided by the center in a couple of days. Seeing the utility of the Arogya Setu Mobile App, the Chief Minister has urged people to download it, stating that social efforts are required to fight the coronavirus battle. He said it should be ensured that health workers and police personnel were not abused or assaulted by people.

In order to provide ease to people to access essential goods, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that there is no hoarding and black marketing of commodities anywhere.(ANI)

