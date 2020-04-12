72-year-old COVID-19 suspect flees from Patna hospital

A 72-year-old suspected COVID-19 patient managed to escape from Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Sunday. PMCH administration has notified the police and investigation into the case has begun.

According to hospital authorities, the woman is a resident of Siwan and her COVID-19 test results are awaited. So far 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases are reported from the state. One person has died due to the disease while 18 others have been cured, said the state Health Department in a statement.

With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday reached 8356, including 716 cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

