KCCI wants DK out of COVID-19 red zone list

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the state government to exclude Dakshina Kannada district from the COVID-19 red zone list. In a letter to Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary to the government in charge of health and family welfare, KCCI president Isaac Vaz said the district is tackling the pandemic well and no fresh case has been reported in the last few days.

Six of the 12 infected persons have been cured and discharged from hospital. The condition of the remaining patients in hospital are stable and they are showing signs of recovery, he said.

The district administration has taken the correct steps and the people have maintained social distance and other measures as directed by the authorities. In view of this, the government should take steps to exclude DK district out of the hot spot list as the people in the region are currently facing hardship with loss of work to earn money, the letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

