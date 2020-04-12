Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu: Student-startup develops low-cost ventilator

A student startup has developed a prototype of a ventilator here which could be used in an emergency situation.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-04-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 13:26 IST
Tamil Nadu: Student-startup develops low-cost ventilator
Team members that developed the ventilators in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.. Image Credit: ANI

A student startup has developed a prototype of a ventilator here which could be used in an emergency situation. The Intermittent Positive Pressure Breathing Ventilator (IPPV) is developed by a start-up started by students of Rathinam Group of Institution at the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), which is funded by the union government.

"During this COVID-19 pandemic crisis, we came up with this low-cost ventilator. When we started we thought that ventilators are huge and sophisticated machines. But when we thought of designing one, we came to know that most emergency ventilators use the same mechanism and the base technology is same. We started making a prototype of Intermittent positive pressure ventilation," said Ebin, Microbiology Engineer and senior manager at Atal Incubation Centre. "This can be used in an emergency situation. We are also upgrading this product to suit it for use in ICUs. We will have to give this to ICMR and get it certified and this process is going on," he said.

Once it gets certified it can be used for commercial production and will cost around Rs 25,000, he added. The Director of the AIC Dr Madan A Senthil said, "If the demand for the ventilator is increased then its cost can come down to Rs 15,000 or even less." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Eight arrested for gambling in Rohini

Police have arrested eight people for gambling in Rohini sector 16 while a lockdown is in place to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.&#160; During a raid on a house, eight persons were found gambling, they said, Rs...

I'm trying to save the world: Rihanna warns fans to stop asking about new music

Pop star Rihanna has asked her fans, who are demanding her to release her new album soon, to back off as her prime focus right now is doing her bit in saving the world from the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy winner was one of the first Ho...

COVID-19 changes cinema game from big to small screen

The transition from the magic of the big screen experience, complete with popcorn, candy and push back chairs, to the small screen has been rapid as audiences adapt to life under lockdown and filmmakers resize their offerings in keeping wit...

25 more COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, state tally reaches 493

25 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Gujarat, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 493, state Health Department said. 25 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat, 23 in Ahmedabad and two in Anan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020