11 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 226

Eleven more cases of coronavirus have been reported from Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 226.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-04-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 13:46 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Eleven more cases of coronavirus have been reported from Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 226. "11 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 226, including six deaths and 47 discharged," a Karnataka government bulletin said.

The bulletin said that out of the 11 new positive cases, seven have contact history and one has a history of foreign travel. In these cases, seven are males while four are females. With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8356, including 716 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 7367 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

