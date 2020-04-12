COVID-19: Easter service live-streamed at Kerala's church

Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil, of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of Syro-Malabar Church, led Easter prayers at Major Archbishop's House Chapel in Kochi on Sunday. With mass gatherings suspended by the Church in view of the coronavirus lockdown, prayers were live-streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance. On April 21 last year, devotees had gathered at churches across India at midnight on Easter. Churches were decked up with flowers as people attended the ceremonial midnight mass to offer prayers in devotional fervour.

However, this year, the public rituals had to be cancelled in the wake of the lockdown. Churches across the country wore a deserted look. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mach 24 announced a 21-day lockdown to fight the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

