Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Easter service live-streamed at Kerala's church

Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil, of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of Syro-Malabar Church, led Easter prayers at Major Archbishop's House Chapel in Kochi on Sunday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 12-04-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:35 IST
COVID-19: Easter service live-streamed at Kerala's church
Prayers were live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil, of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of Syro-Malabar Church, led Easter prayers at Major Archbishop's House Chapel in Kochi on Sunday. With mass gatherings suspended by the Church in view of the coronavirus lockdown, prayers were live-streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance. On April 21 last year, devotees had gathered at churches across India at midnight on Easter. Churches were decked up with flowers as people attended the ceremonial midnight mass to offer prayers in devotional fervour.

However, this year, the public rituals had to be cancelled in the wake of the lockdown. Churches across the country wore a deserted look. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mach 24 announced a 21-day lockdown to fight the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus will not overcome us, says Queen in her Easter message

Britains Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday issued an Easter message from Windsor Castle to say that the festival marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ is needed as much as ever to remind the world that we will not be overcome by the coronavir...

16 of 18 active coronavirus cases linked to Jamaat event: HP officials

Sixteen of the 18 active coronavirus cases currently in Himachal Pradesh are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin last month, officials said here on Sunday. The officials said they are either members of the Jam...

People's Bank of China now owns 1.01 pc stake in HDFC

The Peoples Bank of China PBOC has bought 1.01 per cent stake in the Housing Development Finance Corporation HDFC. PBOC held 1.75 crore shares of HDFC during the quarter that ended in March, according to the data submitted by the company to...

Fadnavis asks Maha govt to seek money from cash-rich bodies

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government to borrow money from the cash-rich Mumbai civic body and MMRDA to buy the equipment required in the fight against coronavirus. Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020