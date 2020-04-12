Christians in Kerala participate in livestream Easter prayers amid lockdown

Members of the Christian community in Kottayam on Sunday watched the live streaming of Easter prayers being held in the churches. Churches are closed and mass gatherings have been suspended here in view of the coronavirus.

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance. However, this year, live-streaming of services is being done at several churches amid 21-day COVID-19 lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. (ANI)

