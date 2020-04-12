New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DEL32 PB-LOCKDOWN-3RDLD ATTACK Officer's hand chopped off in attack, cops arrest 7 holded up in gurdwara Chandigarh: An officer’s hand was chopped off with a sword and two other Punjab policemen injured Sunday when a group of Nihangs attacked them after being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district, police said. .

DEL8 UKD-VIRUS-CORBETT Quarantine wards set up at Corbett to save wildlife from coronavirus Dehradun: Transmission of the novel coronavirus to a tiger at a zoo in the US has led authorities at the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand to set up quarantine wards in its ranges for tigers, elephants and sniffer dog squads to protect them from the virus. DEL26 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana COVID positive cases rise to 179 Chandigarh: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 179 in Haryana on Sunday, with seven of the total 14 fresh cases being reported from the worst-hit Nuh district, according to the state health department. . DES10 HR-LOCKDOWN-LIQUOR-CONG BJP-JJP govt in hurry to get liquor factories running: Surjewala Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday hit out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana, saying it was in a hurry to get liquor factories running at a time when all its focus should have been in fighting COVID-19 and arming those who were at the forefront of this battle. .

DEL35 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES Rajasthan records 96 more cases of coronavirus; total now 796 Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 96 more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 796, an official said here. . DES14 RJ-TABLIGHI-BOOKED Tablighi Jamaat member tests positive for COVID-19, booked for defying lockdown Jodhpur: A Tablighi Jamaat member has tested positive for coronavirus and he was booked for allegedly flouting the lockdown orders and concealing travel history in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Sunday. .

DES18 UP-LOCKDOWN-AKHILESH Lockdown extension meaningful if COVID-19 testing is intensified: Akhilesh Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown will be meaningful only if COVID-19 testing is intensified and people get access to essential items. . DES9 UP-LOCKDOWN-SUICIDE COVID-19 lockdown: Farmer commits suicide after no labourers to harvest crop Banda (UP): A farmer reportedly ended his life here over non-availability of labourers for harvesting his wheat crop due to the lockdown imposed across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, police said on Sunday. .

DES5 UP-VIRUS-DOCTORS-PPE Doctors in Aligarh buy PPE after raising funds Aligarh (UP): Junior doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh has purchased protective gear worth Rs 1 lakh after an acute shortage of vital protective gear for healthcare workers. . DES23 HP-VIRUS-NIZAMUDDIN-CASES 16 of 18 active coronavirus cases linked to Jamaat event: HP officials Shimla: Sixteen of the 18 active coronavirus cases currently in Himachal Pradesh are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month, officials said here on Sunday. .

DEL29 JK-LD SHELLING Woman injured as Pak shells forward areas along LoC, IB in J-K Jammu: A 45-year-old woman was injured as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.. .

