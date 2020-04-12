Lockdown: Maha official seeks help for Konkan mango growers

A senior agriculture departmentofficial from Maharashtra's Konkan division has written to thecivic chief of Thane to help mango growers of Ratnagiri selltheir produce amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak,officials said on Sunday

The divisional agricultural deputy director of Konkandivision has told the Thane municipal commissioner thatfarmers in Konkan were ready to sell mangoes directly toconsumers, as well as cooperative societies, if localauthorities offer the right conditions and help, they added

The districts in Konkan are among the country'sforemost mango growing regions and are famous across the worldfor the Alphonso or Hapus variety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

