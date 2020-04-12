Left Menu
Development News Edition

Without lockdown, India's situation would have been similar to Europe, US : KC Tyagi

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday said that in the absence of a lockdown, India's situation would have been similar to that of Europe and America.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:34 IST
Without lockdown, India's situation would have been similar to Europe, US : KC Tyagi
Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi speaking to ANI on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday said that in the absence of a lockdown, India's situation would have been similar to that of Europe and America. Reacting to Centre's statement that had the government not taken adequate measures to contain the spread of coronavirus then the country would have witnessed 8.2 lakh cases by April 15, Tyagi said, "We would have been comparing our situation with that of Europe and America, had a lockdown not been imposed across the country."

"It is a good thing that at the hour of crisis every citizen and political parties stand together to fight it," he added. "Several Chief Ministers have requested that the lockdown should be extended as it has brought good results," he said.

Thirty-four areas in Delhi have been declared as 'containment zones' in a bid to contain coronavirus spread. So far, Delhi has reported 1069 COVID-19 positive cases while 25 people have cured/discharged or migrated and 19 deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile, with 909 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 8,356 including 273 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

UK may become Europe’s worst-hit COVID-19 country, warns expert

The UK could end up being one of the worst-hit European countries in the coronavirus pandemic, a senior scientific adviser to the government warned on Sunday. Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust who sits on the British governm...

Lockdown: Cop injured as trio rams motorcycle into him, 2 held

Three persons, including a minor, who were going on a motorcycle the lockdown, allegedly rammed the vehicle into a policeman when he tried to stop them in Goregaon here, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday evening, i...

Maha: Consulate says Yemeni student hit by Aurangabad cops

The Yemen Consulate in Mumbaihas complained to the Aurangabad police commissioner claimingone of its nationals was assaulted and forced to pay money ata police station here, officials said on SundayThe consulate has claimed that Yemeni stud...

106 fresh COVID-19 cases in TN, total mounts to 1,075

Tamil Nadu reported 106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected to 1,075 on Sunday, the state government said. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said of the 106, as many as 16 had inter-state travel history and the remai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020