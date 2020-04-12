Leopard captured from village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

A leopard which ventured intoa village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district was on Sundaycaught by forest department officials, with two peoplesustaining minor injuries during the operation

The leopard was spotted on the outskirts of Thergaonvillage in Pachod area of the district's Paithan tehsil, anofficial said

"The leopard was trapped in a cage at around 1pm. Twopeople, including a journalist, were injured but they are outof danger," said Assistant Inspector Atul Yerme of Pachodpolice station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.