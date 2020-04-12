Left Menu
Tremors felt in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 18:22 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Delhi shook the region on Sunday evening, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their homes. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.45 pm.

Its epicentre was in NCT Delhi at the depth of 8 km. There was no immediate report of any damage. The tremors were felt for several seconds and many people rushed out. "I felt my chair shaking and there was a loud rumbling sound. It was really frightening," S Damle, a resident of East Delhi, said.

The epicentre was located at Latitude 28.7 N and Longitude 77.2 E. "Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

"We were watching TV and suddenly felt the tremors. We ran out of the house. Few of our neighbours had also gathered outside. We greeted them from a distance and returned to the house," said Arefa Sultana, a resident of Lajpat Nagar 1. People have been staying at home due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

