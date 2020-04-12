Follow lockdown orders, maintain social distance during Ramzan: Islamic Centre

The Islamic Centre of India on Sunday asked Muslims to abide the lockdown orders and maintain social distance during the holy month of Ramzan to protect themselves from coronavirus. In an advisory, chairman of the Lucknow-based centre Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said all Muslims should pray during 'iftaar' (ending the day's fast) for this pandemic to end.

"The lockdown is in place till April 14, but there are possibilities that it may be extended. The moon for the Ramzan will be seen on April 24, and the first roza (fast) of Ramzan will be observed on April 25. All Muslims are requested to follow the lockdown orders and adhere to social distancing," he said. Those who organise ‘iftaar’ in mosques, should spend the money to provide ration and food to the poor.“Those on fast should ensure no person goes hungry during Ramzan," the maulana said added.

The advisory also said not more than 5 persons should gather at a time in a mosque..

