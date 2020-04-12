COVID-19: 13 new cases in Malegaon in Nashik, count touches 31

Thirteen people tested positive for the coronavirus in Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik on Sunday, taking the count of active COVID-19 cases in the district to 31, health officials said. All the new cases are those who had come in contact with earlier patients, they said.

The COVID-19 count in Malegaon now stands at 27, while it is three in Nashik city and one in Chandwad, an official said. Apart from these, one person died of the infection in Malegaon while another recovered in Lasalgaon in Niphad taluka and has been discharged, he added.

Officials later in the evening said nine people were admitted in three hospitals for suspected exposure to the virus. All 81 reports received late Sunday evening were negative, an official said.

The third test of the district's first COVID-19 patient, a resident of Lasalgaon in Niphad, has returned negative and he is likely to be discharged in two days, he said..

