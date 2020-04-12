Delhi govt to deploy Maulana Azad Medical College students for COVID-19 duty

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:08 IST
The Delhi government on Sunday decided to deploy post graduate students of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) for COVID-19 duty in all districts of the city. According to an official, the move comes after Chief Secretary Vijay Dev sought the strengthening of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in all the districts of the national capital.

A team of 10 students (2019-22 batch) will be deployed along with each district magistrate. In its order, the health department has asked the dean of MAMC to ask PG students to report to chief district medical officers under the intimation to respective district magistrate.

Earlier in the day, the government also decided to make accommodation arrangements for those undergoing COVID-19 tests till their reports are out. Over 740 rooms have been booked at various hotels, government flats in the national capital to lodge people till their corona reports come, an official said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 1154 on Sunday, with 85 fresh cases and five deaths being reported in a day..

