Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Telangana, 28 new cases

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:24 IST
Two coronavirus deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday taking the toll in the state due to the disease to 16, while 28 more tested positive, pushing the tally to 531. With two fresh deaths, the number of people who succumbed to the virus rose cumulatively to 16 in the state, a media bulletin issued by the state government said.

The total number of cases in Telangana climbed to 531 on Sunday with 28 new cases being reported. Seven patients were discharged after treatment on Sunday taking the total number of discharges to 103.

The total number of active cases in the state cumulatively stood at 412, it said..

