Goa Pradesh Congress Committee urges state govt to ensure availability of formalin free fish amid lockdown

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Urfan Mulla has requested the state government to ensure the availability of formalin free fish for the people amid the nation-wide lockdown in the country.

"It is a kind request to the government of Goa, that they should keep a strong eye towards import of fish from other parts of the country to Goa by regulating FDA team that should test formalin free fish available to the people of Goa. The government should also see that fish should be available at a reasonable rate whereas some people taking benefit of lockdown by charging higher rates," Mulla said on Monday.

"The Government should also look that red meat should also be available by using proper government slaughterhouses," he added. (ANI)

