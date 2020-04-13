Odisha CM pays tribute to 1971 war veteran
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to Lt-General KP Dhal Samanta, who passed away on Monday.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-04-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 16:20 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to Lt-General KP Dhal Samanta, who passed away on Monday. "Odisha mourns the loss of one of its most illustrious sons, Lt Gen (retd) KP Dhal Samanta. He was a veteran of the 1971 War, Op Blue Star, Siachen & Kargil War. A proud alumnus of Sainik School, BBSR retired as DG of Rashtriya Rifles India's main counter-insurgency force in J&K," Patnaik tweeted on Monday.
Samanta was a veteran of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, former Director-General of the Rashtriya Rifles and member of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) at Kolkata. He passed away on Monday, at a private hospital in the national capital. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Naveen Patnaik
- Rashtriya Rifles
- Sainik School
- J&K
- DG
- India
- Kolkata
ALSO READ
Man suffering from COVID-19 dies at Srinagar hospital; death toll in J&K rises to 2: Officials.
337 FIRs registered, 627 arrested for violating lockdown in J&K: DGP
337 FIRs registered, 627 arrested for violating lockdown in J&K: DGP
J&K: 2 villages in Shopian district declared red zones to prevent spread of COVID-19
J&K admin asks people to feed stays amid COVID-19 lockdown