Kerala govt distributes food, water to truck drivers in Ernakulam

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (SupplyCo) is distributing food and water to truck drivers in the district. The Corporation is charging Rs 30 from the drivers for the same. S. Suhas, Ernakulam District Collector inaugurated the project at the Edappally Metro Station.

"We are doing the same in Wayanad district. The food is now available for Rs 30 for the truck drivers," said Ali Azgar Pasha, IAS, CMD of Supply. Some people have been struggling to find even the basic commodities amid the lockdown. To help such people, various organizations and people have stepped forward and provided essential items and food.

Today is the 20th day out of the 21-days nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. PM Modi had appealed to all citizens to follow government advisories, maintain social distancing and take necessary precautions to prevent the disease. (ANI)

