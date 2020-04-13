Three more people in Kerala test positive for coronavirus
Three more people in Kerala tested positive for novel coronavirus disease on Monday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 19:39 IST
Three more people in Kerala tested positive for novel coronavirus disease on Monday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "With 3 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state has reached 378," said Vijayan at a press conference.
Giving a break-up of the three confirmed COVID-19 cases, he said, "Of the 3 cases, 2 are from Kannur and 1 is from Palakkad." He further said, "Till date, 15,683 samples tested, out of which 14,829 tested negative."
However, the total number of positive cases is decreasing, the Chief Minister added. According to a recent update by the Ministery of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country has reached 9352. (ANI)
