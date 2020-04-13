AP govt planning to set up 22,000 Janata Bazaars across state

Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating to set up around 22,000 YSR Janata Bazaars in villages and towns across the state.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 22:00 IST
The Chief Minister instructed officials to map the locations and identify where the Janata Bazaars can be established so that, all the essential goods can be delivered to the households. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating to set up around 22,000 YSR Janata Bazaars in villages and towns across the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a discussion with higher officials here on Monday, asked the officials to work on strengthening cold chain and processing networks in the agriculture sector to support the YSR Janata Bazaars.

"There are around 11,000 Rythu Bharosa centres and village secretariats in the state which can be used to facilitate YSR Janata Bazaars and they can be established beside ward secretariats and at Mandal headquarters as well. Cold storage units should be established at every assembly constituency," Jagan Mohan Reddy said. The Chief Minister instructed officials to map the locations and identify where else the Janata Bazaars can be established so that, all the essential goods can be delivered to the households.

Discussing the functioning of these Janata Bazaars, he told officials to provide infrastructure facilities such as refrigerators to store goods, a truck for the transportation of vegetables, milk, fruits, eggs, etc. Apart from these, aqua products can also be transported and purchased at these Janata Bazaars, he said. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, markets and the Rythu bazaars have been decentralized and those locations can also be used as Janata Bazaars, he added.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP). An IAS officer will be appointed to monitor the YSR Janata Bazaar project. (ANI)

