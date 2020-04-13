ITBP conducts search in avalanche-hit Lahaul village as local trapped
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said that it is conducting a search operation in the entire area of avalanche-hit Bargul village as a local was reported to be trapped.ANI | Lahaul And Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 23:17 IST
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said that it is conducting a search operation in the entire area of avalanche-hit Bargul village as a local was reported to be trapped.
The search is being done with help of avalanche search equipment.
"An avalanche hit Bargul village in district Lahaul today at about 11:30 am. 1 local reported to be trapped. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Team is conducting a search operation in the entire area with the help of avalanche search equipment, " ITBP said in a tweet. (ANI)
