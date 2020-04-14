COVID-19: Both frontline warriors, cop-medico couple in Kerala postpone wedding

At a time when policemen and medicos are playing a vital role in combating the coronavirus, a Keralite civil police officer and lady doctor have decided to postpone their wedding to take part in society's fight against the pandemic. Setting aside the objection of both the families, M Prasad, a 32-year-old civil police officer attached to a police station here and P Arya (25), a doctor working in a government community health centre near here, postponed their wedding, which was scheduled to be held early this month.

In the wake of the lockdown, both the families had planned to conduct the marriage as a low key affair in the presence of limited guests, but finally had to adhere to the pressure of the bride and groom. A native of nearby Vithura, Prasad said he was busy in the traffic duty in the capital city, checking vehicles violating lockdown rules and also was involved in distribution of food packets to the needy.

"We cannot give importance to our personal matters always. We took the right decision," Prasad said. As lockdown restrictions are in place, Dr Arya is also busy checking patients at the government health centre located in nearby Kanyakulangara.

"A majority of those who seek treatment at government hospitals are ordinary people like us. So I thought we should not forget our commitment to the society at this crucial time," Arya added.

In Manjeri, in Malappuram district Deepti, a nurse, tied the knot with Sudeep, employed with a private bank in Vengeri, the other day. The young bride, a nurse at a private hospital at Perinthalmanna, took only a day's leave for her wedding.

