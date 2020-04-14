Left Menu
Enough food, medicine, no need to worry: Amit Shah assures as lockdown extends

After the PM announced the extension of lockdown, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took to twitter, to assure people that there is no shortage of anything in the country whether it is food or medicines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:55 IST
Enough food, medicine, no need to worry: Amit Shah assures as lockdown extends
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After the PM announced the extension of lockdown, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took to twitter, to assure people that there is no shortage of anything in the country whether it is food or medicines. "As the Home Minister of the country, I assure the people again, that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other everyday things in the country, no citizen needs to worry. I also would like to request the relatively well off people to come forward and help the poor living in their vicinity," read the tweet by the Home Minister.

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today. But Prime Minister, in his televised address to the Nation on Tuesday, announced the extension of the lockdown to prevent the spread of highly contagious coronavirus.

Earlier, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and have already announced the extension of lockdown. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

