Mainpuri judiciary joins district administration in anti-corona battle

District Judge Tej Pratap Tewari has set up a panel of judges to identify families facing shortage of food. Tewari told PTI on Tuesday that to combat the novel coronavirus, judges including Avanish Gautam, Tendrapal and Chief Judicial Magistrate Amit Misra under aegis of District Legal Aid Forum have distributed food and foodgrain packets along with other essential items to 200 poor families in city areas identified by the district administration.

A panel of judges has been constituted to identify families who are facing shortage of food, he said. He said since the lockdown has been extended, the judiciary will extend all necessary help to combat the novel coronavirus and urged people to ensure social distancing and stay inside their homes.

Tewari has also written to the chief medical officer to ensure complete sanitisation of the court and judges' residence buildings and nearby premises. He that he along with District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey are monitoring the situation and taking remedial and preventive steps to check the spread of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.