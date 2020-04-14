Left Menu
Mainpuri judiciary joins district administration in anti-corona battle

PTI | Mainpuri | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:30 IST
District Judge Tej Pratap Tewari has set up a panel of judges to identify families facing shortage of food. Tewari told PTI on Tuesday that to combat the novel coronavirus, judges including Avanish Gautam, Tendrapal and Chief Judicial Magistrate Amit Misra under aegis of District Legal Aid Forum have distributed food and foodgrain packets along with other essential items to 200 poor families in city areas identified by the district administration.

A panel of judges has been constituted to identify families who are facing shortage of food, he said. He said since the lockdown has been extended, the judiciary will extend all necessary help to combat the novel coronavirus and urged people to ensure social distancing and stay inside their homes.

Tewari has also written to the chief medical officer to ensure complete sanitisation of the court and judges' residence buildings and nearby premises. He that he along with District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey are monitoring the situation and taking remedial and preventive steps to check the spread of COVID-19.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

