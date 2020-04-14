Left Menu
COVID-19: UP to appoint nodal officers to help outsiders, foreigners amid lockdown

14-04-2020
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday directed all district magistrates in the state to appoint a nodal officer at the district-level to help people from other states and foreign countries amid the ongoing lockdown. In a statement issued here, chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said people should stay wherever they are and not make any attempt to travel elsewhere.

"All the district magistrates have been directed to appoint a nodal officer at the district-level to help people from other states and foreign countries living in their district, he said. "The people from other states and foreign countries should not face any difficulty in terms of food, safety and medical treatment," he added.

Directives in this regard have been despatched to all the District Magistrates, the state government said..

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

MSB Docs officially enters the Indian market

Mumbai Maharashtra India April 14 ANINewsVoir MSB Docs - a smart document solution officially entered the Indian market in 2019 and in such a short time span, it has started serving top brands including Apollo Hospitals, Practo, Bits Pilani...

Testing, contact tracing, isolation to be crucial to further curb COVID-19

The Director-General of the World Health Organization WHO, outlined his agencys latest advice to countries on Monday in a statement, stressing that a mix of social distancing, testing, contact tracing, and isolation, will be crucial to furt...

Five-volume set on Ambedkar's works to hit stands soon

A set of five volumes based on the works of Dalit icon and chief architect of Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar will be released soon, publishing house Oxford University Press OUP announced on the occasion of the 129th anniversa...

Southeast Asian leaders vow to cooperate in coronavirus fight

Southeast Asian leaders agreed at their first video conference summit on Tuesday to fight together against the gravest public health crisis in 100 years to make the region safe again.Coronavirus cases in countries of the Association of Sout...
