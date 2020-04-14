Visakhapatnam airfield remains open during lockdown, Indian Navy ensures
Further, the Indian Navy continued to maintain its operational vigil carrying out regular Maritime Surveillance missions by day and night.Devdiscourse News Desk | Vishakhapatnam | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:05 IST
With the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, INS Dega of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) ensured that the joint-user airfield at Visakhapatnam remains open round the clock. The manning of the airfield has been modified to ensure that all required safety services and airfield facilities continued to be available. This ensured that all special flights, as well as, the cargo flight of SpiceJet continued its operations unhindered. So far, 15 sorties of the cargo flight have operated since the lockdown has been enforced.
Further, the Indian Navy continued to maintain its operational vigil carrying out regular Maritime Surveillance missions by day and night. The Dornier squadron of the ENC, INAS 311, operating from the air station, has been undertaking regular maritime surveillance missions. Additionally, all other air assets have been kept mission-ready and prepared for immediate deployment should the need arise.
(With Inputs from PIB)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID-19
- pandemic
- Indian Navy
- Visakhapatnam
- airfield
- Eastern Naval Command
- lockdown
ALSO READ
Bolsonaro visits market to press need to keep Brazil going during pandemic
FOREX-Dollar slows slide as investors seek shelter amid pandemic crisis
FOREX-Dollar, yen up as investors seek shelter amid pandemic crisis
ITTF suspends all events till June 30, freezes world rankings due to COVID-19 pandemic
ITTF suspends all events till June 30 due to COVID-19 pandemic