Delhi: Volunteers, NGOs to the rescue of vagabonds and homeless amid lockdown

The nationwide lockdown has impacted everyone - however the worst affected are vagabonds and the homeless people. They are struggling to get food to eat and while night shelters have been set-up by the government, not all are able to avail their services and benefits. However, some volunteers have come as lifesavers for the homeless and destitute as they provide food to them on the streets of the national capital.

Rameshwar Prasad, a volunteer from Kasturba Sewa Sansthan, said: "We are four to five volunteers who work specially for the vagabonds who are old and unable to get to the crowded shelter homes." He added: "We start cooking food for them early in the morning and serve them food and water. We may not have the resources but we are doing our best with immense dedication."

Similarly, there are other volunteers and NGOs serving food to the needy along with the food centres set up by the Delhi Government. Ashok Pradhan, chairman of Nandi Mahadev Trust said that they prepare meals daily for over 1,500 people in at least four hospitals, where apart from the patients they feed the families as well.

Vijay Tiwari from Sushant Foundation said: "We have targeted those who don't have ration cards as they can't easily get food distributed by the Delhi Government but others can as the government has started an online system for it. We provide ration and cooked food to the poor and vagabonds near railway stations as well." Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the national lockdown will be extended till May 3.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

