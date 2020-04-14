Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares end higher as China trade data lifts sentiment

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:32 IST
Hong Kong shares end higher as China trade data lifts sentiment
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong shares closed higher on Tuesday after China reported smaller-than-expected contractions in imports and exports in March, and as fears over the global spread of the new coronavirus eased. ** The Hang Seng index ended up 135.07 points or 0.56% at 24,435.40. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.37% to 9,847.47. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.1%, while the IT sector rose 1.12%, the financial sector ended 0.6% higher and the property sector rose 1.05%. ** China's exports fell 6.6% in March from a year earlier, while imports shrank 0.9%, a better-than-expected outcome as factories restarted production, though the global coronavirus health crisis looks set to keep trade under pressure over coming months. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CK Asset Holdings Ltd, which gained 3.76%, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which fell 3.21%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.59% at 2,827.28, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.93%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.28%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 3.13%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0583 per U.S. dollar at 0825 GMT, 0.08% weaker than the previous close of 7.053. ** The top gainers among H-shares were BYD Co Ltd up 3.33%, followed by CITIC Securities Co Ltd, gaining 3.31% and China Conch Venture Holdings Ltd, up by 3%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were CNOOC Ltd, which was down 2.69%, PetroChina Co Ltd, which fell 2.68% and Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, down by 2.31%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal government extends lockdown till April 27 as coronavirus cases rise

The Nepal government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown period till April 27 as the Himalayan nation continued to witness increase in the number of coronavirus cases, according to an official statementThe decision to extend the lockd...

Mass testing key to fight corona, India no where in game: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said mass testing for coronavirus infection is key to fighting its spread but the country is currently nowhere in the game. Stating that the country has quite low level of testing for coronavirus infe...

Extension of lockdown right decision amid spiking Covid-19 cases: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Extension of the nation-wide lockdown is the right decision as India is witnessing a surge in the number of novel coronavirus infections, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said. The extension of pan-India lockdown till May 3, 2020, is ...

UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown - data

The United Kingdoms death toll from the novel coronavirus could run 15 higher than official figures have indicated so far, according to broader data that include deaths in the community such as in nursing homes. Even before the new figures,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020