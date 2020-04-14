Left Menu
Coronavirus: Goa might become green zone by Apr 17, says CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:46 IST
With no fresh coronavirus positive case being detected in Goa in the last 11 days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the entire coastal state could become a "green zone" by April 17 if no new patients are found. Out of the total two districts in the sate, South Goa has already been declared a "green zone" (no COVID-19 cases) by the Union Health Ministry.

Out of the total seven COVID-19 cases detected in Goa earlier--all from North Goa district, five patients recovered from the viral infection while two are undergoing treatment. No new coronavirus positive case has been reported in Goa since April 4.

"South Goa district has already been declared as the green zone (No COVID-19 case) as per the Central guidelines. If there are no more detections, then the North District will also become a green zone by April 17," the CM said.

He also said that vigilance at the Goa's borders has been stepped up in view of neighbouring Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra being classified as "Orange Zone" (Where few COVID-19 cases were found in past) and Belgavi in Karnataka also reporting coronavirus positive patients. Goa has already sealed its borders except for medical emergencies and transportation of essential goods.

The CM said all the truck drivers and their assistants will have to go through a dedicated "sanitisation channel" installed at the Goa border before entering the state. He also urged Goans to continue cooperating with the government during the extended lockdown period till may 3.

He also said that all government offices in the state, which were scheduled to start functioning after April 14, will now open on April 20. Sawant said the government will decide on granting relaxations to industries during the lockdown period only after the Centre releases guidelines on Wednesday.

"As part of our efforts aimed at reviving the economic activity, the state government is working towards making each of the village panchayat and municipality economically self sustainable, depending on the assets under its jurisdiction," he said..

