Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Traffic personnel celebrate Rongali Bihu amid lockdown

Assam Traffic Police personnel on Tuesday celebrated Rongali Bihu while maintaining the norms of the lockdown.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:48 IST
Assam Traffic personnel celebrate Rongali Bihu amid lockdown
Assam Traffic Police personnel celebrating Rongali Bihu on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Traffic Police personnel on Tuesday celebrated Rongali Bihu while maintaining the norms of the lockdown. "We extend our greetings to everyone on the occasion. Please stay at home in this lockdown. If we stay healthy only then will we be able to celebrate Bihu," said one of the police personnel.

Bihu is one of the biggest festivals in Assam, this year, however, celebrations have been a low key affair amid the coronavirus lockdown. Bihu refers to a set of three different festivals: Rongali/Bohag Bihu observed in April, Kongali or Kati Bihu observed in October, and Bhogali or Magh Bihu observed in January. Among these, Rongali Bihu is the most important of the three, celebrating the Assamese New Year and the spring festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

AAI to conduct online programmes for archers and coaches

The Archery Association of India AAI is set to start online programmes to reach out to the coaches and players with the country under lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A member of Frances 1992 Olympic gold-winning team Pascal C...

Swiss coronavirus death toll hits 900 as new cases decelerate

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 900 people, the countrys public health agency said on Tuesday, rising from 885 people on Monday.The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 25,834 from...

Soccer-Election, not coronavirus, KO's football in Burundi

Burundi, the last African country to allow football to continue through the coronavirus pandemic, suspended its league on Monday but made no reference to the stoppage being linked to the threat of the deadly virus. Instead, Burundi Football...

Nepal government extends lockdown till April 27 as coronavirus cases rise

The Nepal government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown period till April 27 as the Himalayan nation continued to witness increase in the number of coronavirus cases, according to an official statementThe decision to extend the lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020