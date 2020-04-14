Assam Traffic personnel celebrate Rongali Bihu amid lockdown

Assam Traffic Police personnel on Tuesday celebrated Rongali Bihu while maintaining the norms of the lockdown. "We extend our greetings to everyone on the occasion. Please stay at home in this lockdown. If we stay healthy only then will we be able to celebrate Bihu," said one of the police personnel.

Bihu is one of the biggest festivals in Assam, this year, however, celebrations have been a low key affair amid the coronavirus lockdown. Bihu refers to a set of three different festivals: Rongali/Bohag Bihu observed in April, Kongali or Kati Bihu observed in October, and Bhogali or Magh Bihu observed in January. Among these, Rongali Bihu is the most important of the three, celebrating the Assamese New Year and the spring festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.