Goa CM vows to follow principles of Dr Ambedkar

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:14 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary in Panaji on Tuesday. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday paid tribute to the Father of Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary. Sawant garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar and lighted candles at Dr Ambedkar Park here. "Standing by the principles of Babasaheb Ambedkar, this country is heading towards development today. We take forward his principles and thought of treating everyone equally to honour this country," said Chief Minister Sawant.

"I tell everyone that for the prosperity of the country, we need everyone's support, development and trust. Today, on behalf of everyone, I pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar and hope to gain the strength to follow his path. Everyone should have the strength to stay together amid the coronavirus outbreak," he added. Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life for the upliftment of untouchables, women, and labourers. He became independent India's first Law Minister. He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. Dr Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna award posthumously in 1990. (ANI)

