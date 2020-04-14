Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three more die of coronavirus in UP; total 657 infected in state

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:29 IST
Three more die of coronavirus in UP; total 657 infected in state

Coronavirus fatalities in Uttar Pradesh rose to eight as three more people succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, a day when the state reported 99 fresh cases, taking the count to 657, an official said

Among the fresh deaths, two were reported from Agra and one in Moradabad. Agra has reported the maximum fatalities in the state with three people succumbing to the infection in the district till now

State Surveillance Officer Dr Vikasendu said the rest six five deaths were reported from Basti, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Varnasi and Moradabad. Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters, "A total of 657 coronavirus positive cases have been reported from 44 districts. Of them, 49 have been treated. So far, eight deaths have been reported from the state.” He added that those who died of the infection were suffering from other health problems too. “They are mostly elderly or had some medical condition," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Activist Gautam Navlakha surrenders before NIA

Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, on Tuesday surrendered before the National Investigation Agency NIA in the national capital.The Supreme Court had earlier granted time to Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde to ...

I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Decision to extend lockdown taken to protect lives of people: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for extending the nation-wide lockdown and said that it has been taken to protect lives of the people of the country. Praising the decisions taken by the gov...

Bangladesh unions urge government to act as garment workers lose jobs

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, April 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - At least 10,000 garment workers have been sacked in Bangladesh as Western brands hit by coronavirus lockdowns cancel orders, union leaders said on Tuesday, urging the government t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020