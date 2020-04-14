Left Menu
Lucknow: Pvt hospital shut, KGMU staff members quarantined after patient tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14-04-2020 17:37 IST
Lucknow: Pvt hospital shut, KGMU staff members quarantined after patient tests positive for COVID-19

A private hospital and a diagnostic centre were shut and 65 staff members of the government-run KGMU in Uttar Pardesh's Lucknow were quarantined after a patient who came in their contact tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. According to officials, a 65-year-old man who had diabetes visited the Lucknow's Medwell Hospital for the treatment of fever and cough over a week ago. He was told to get an X-ray done, for which he approached Charak Diagnostic Centre. As the man's condition deteriorated and he complained of breathlessness, he was brought to the trauma centre of Lucknow's King George's Medical University on Saturday. As his condition was serious, he was shifted to the emergency ward, KGMU sources said, adding that from there the man was taken to the neurology department after primary treatment. Later, he tested positive for the infection and sent to the isolation ward, the sources said. As a precaution, 65 employees of the trauma centre with whom he had come in contact have been quarantined, they said. "At present, the patient is on ventilator. Of the 65 staffers, 52 are nurses, paramedics and others," the sources added. When asked, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, "The testing of all staff is being done. Till morning, 15 of them tested negative for COVID-19. As a precaution, they will remain in quarantine." Chief Medical Officer Dr Narendra Agarwal on Monday wrote to the private hospital and the diagnostic centre, asking them to shut all operations and provide a full list of their staff who attended to the patient so that they could be tested.   "Ensure that all staff of the centre be kept in home quarantine for 14 days," the letter read.

