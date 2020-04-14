Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:13 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:35 p.m.

A private hospital is shut and KGMU staff members are quarantined in Lucknow after patient tests positive for COVID-19. 5:25 p.m.

Three more die of coronavirus in UP as total infected in state reaches 657. 5:22 p.m.

602 hospitals earmarked as dedicated COVID-19 facilities, Health Ministry says. 5:10 p.m.

Slum pockets located under Pune's Bhavani Peth and Kasba Vishrambaug areas among others have emerged as coronavirus hotspots accounting for majority of over 300 COVID-19 cases so far, officials say. 5:01 p.m.

Travel passes issued by Delhi police will be valid till May 3 following extension of lockdown. 4:57 p.m.

Airlines decline refund to customers for cancelled tickets as lockdown is extended. 4:56 p.m.

St Stephens hospital agrees in HC to pay sacked employees amount equal to 2 months salary. 4:47 p.m.

All pending dues under MGNREGA cleared and cash transferred in accounts of poor during lockdown, Union Singh Narendra Singh Tomar says. 4:44 p.m.

Centre's directive to pay full wages to workers may push industry to bankruptcy, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says. 4:29 p.m.

Thirty seven people are held in Maharashtra over objectionable messages and rumours. 3:58 p.m.

Mass testing key to fight corona, but India is no where in game, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 3:43 p.m.

Women rights groups demand the release of human rights activists amid COVID-19 pandemic. 3:33 p.m.

Identify paid-quarantine facilities in your districts, Delhi government tells district magistrates. 3:29 p.m.

Exporters look to virtual trade fairs and exhibitions to connect with global buyers amid Covid-19 outbreak. 3:20 p.m.

Majority of COVID-19 fatalities in Delhi were reported at RML Hospital, official data reveals. 3:12 p.m.

Testing should be intensified in Bengal, but not getting enough samples, says NICED director. 3:10 p.m.

At least 11 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Palghar district, taking the tally to 53 in the region. 2:02 p.m.

IT industry body Nasscom says it is hopeful that the government will announce economic stimulus packages soon to help rebuild the economy. 1:58 p.m.

Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Shamli district with three of them being participants to the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi's Nizamuddin and the two being their contacts. 1:26 p.m.

Railways offers full refund for trains cancelled till May 3 and for advance bookings. 1:16 p.m.

PM seeks people's support in 7 steps to defeat coronavirus including included taking care of the elderly, and keeping faces covered while venturing out. 1:12 p.m.

Ghaziabad and Noida jail inmates stitch nearly 85,000 washable masks 12:46 p.m. CM Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi would fully implement lockdown measures announced by PM Narendra Modi to contain the COVID-19 spread.

12:45 p.m. Silicon Valley prepares for layoffs, reduction in salary and job freeze.

12:23 p.m. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assures everyone that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities and no one should worry for the extended period of lockdown.

11:25 a.m. The corona-led lockdown in Kashmir entered 27th day with the infected cases crossing the 200-mark in the valley amid continued restrictions.

11:22 a.m. The Congress says the PM's address was hollow with no mention of financial package.

11:10 a.m. The Indian Railways extends the suspension of its passenger services till May 3, senior officials say.

11:07 a.m. The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 617 as 45 more people tested positive for the disease, the state health department says.

10:40 a.m. Coronavirus infection cases rise to 657, and deaths remain pegged at 5 in UP, official says.

10:37 a.m. Six new coronavirus cases, including two deaths, reported from Dharavi, taking the total number of people affected by the disease in Mumbai's slum area to 55.

10:33 a.m. One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam, as the state's count rises to 31.

10:25 a.m. Lockdown extended till May 3 and some relaxations may be allowed after April 20, PM Narendra Modi says.

10:15 a.m. US President Donald Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation on COVID-19.

10:02 a.m. The death toll due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 339 while the number of cases soared to 10,363, says the Union Health Ministry.

9:48 a.m. New York governor Andrew Cuomo says the 'worst is over' and joins forces with the northeastern states to reopen economy.

9:33 a.m. Two people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin are among 16 fresh cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the district's virus tally to 80.

8:48 p.m. There are signs of flattening of COVID-19 curve in US, says US President Donald Trump.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

