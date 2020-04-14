Police uses art to ensure social distancing in AP's Chittoor

Left Menu
To create awareness about the danger of COVID-19 infection and also to ensure that guidelines of social distancing are adhered to, the Srikalahasti police, through a series of drawings on roads in front of the temple, urged people to stay home in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:25 IST
Artwork by the Srikalahasti Police. Image Credit: ANI

To create awareness about the danger of COVID-19 infection and also to ensure that guidelines of social distancing are adhered to, the Srikalahasti police, through a series of drawings on roads in front of the temple, urged people to stay home in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The drawings depict a house and a lock with a message that read: "Stay Home--Stay Safe. Let us break and beat coronavirus."

Police inspector Nagarjuna Reddy said that the SP and DSP wanted them to come up with a unique way to spread awareness among people. "Our SP and DSP wanted to spread awareness among the public about this deadly virus and how to contain it. So we painted this drawing," said Reddy. He added: "We are there for the service of the public. We request them to kindly cooperate with us for another 14 days. Then the country will overcome this menace. We appeal to one and all to be in your houses, and save the country."

Police officials from across the country are indulging in innovative methods to ensure that people are aware of the impact the coronavirus can inflict. From wearing coronavirus themed helmets to performing jingles matching to the current scenario. Last week, a cop took to the street streets singing 'Bohot tedha hai corona, teri himmat aazmaega' - an adaptation of the classic 'Hai apna dil to awara' from the 1958 film 'Solva Saal'. Apart from that, in Chennai, Inspector Rajesh Kumar visited different markets in Villivakkam area to spread awareness about the COVID-19 wearing a coronavirus themed mask, shield, and mask.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 432 positive coronavirus cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh as of Tuesday. Out of the total tally, 11 people have recovered while seven people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

