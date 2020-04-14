Left Menu
Development News Edition

32 cr people recieved direct cash support, ration given to 5.29 cr beneficiaries under PM Garib Kalyan Yojna amid lockdown: FM

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday informed that over 32 crore people have been given direct cash support of Rs 29,352 crore and 5.29 crore beneficiaries have been given free ration of food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package and Ann Yojana amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:51 IST
32 cr people recieved direct cash support, ration given to 5.29 cr beneficiaries under PM Garib Kalyan Yojna amid lockdown: FM
Rajesh Malhotra, Ministry of Finance speaking during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday informed that over 32 crore people have been given direct cash support of Rs 29,352 crore and 5.29 crore beneficiaries have been given free ration of food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package and Ann Yojana amid the COVID-19 lockdown. "Swift implementation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package is being monitored at the highest level. As of yesterday, more than 32 crore poor people have been given direct cash support of Rs 29,352 crore under the package," said Rajesh Malhotra, Ministry of Finance here during a press conference.

"5.29 crore beneficiaries have been given free ration of food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. 3,985 metric tonnes of pulses have been dispatched to various states or union territories for distribution," he said. The Finance Ministry said that more than 97 lakh free LPG gas cylinders delivered to beneficiaries under Prime Minister Ujjawala yojana.

As many as 1 lakh members of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have taken benefits of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from EPFO accounts amounting to Rs 510 crore.In order to provide support to farmers in view of the lockdown, Rs 14, 946 crore have been transferred to 7.4 crore farmers towards first installment of PM Kisan Yojana.Moreover, Rs 9,930 crore have been disbursed to 19.86 crore women, who are Jan Dhan Account holders through DBT and Rs 1,400 crore have been disbursed to about 2.82 crore old age persons, widows, and disabled people under national social assistance programme.More than 2 crore building and construction workers have received financial support amounting to Rs 3,071 crore, Malhotra said. The 21-day nationwide lockdown in India, which was imposed till April 14, has been extended till May 3 with strict restrictions in place till April 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a decision on easing restrictions will be taken after a week, only at places which do not have COVID-19 hotspots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president offers to bring forward recall referendum

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he was offering adversaries the chance to bring forward a recall referendum on his presidency to June 2021 from its proposed date in the spring of 2022.Speaking at a regular gove...

Greece to begin relocating migrant children amid criticism

Greeces migration minister on Tuesday said dozens of unaccompanied migrant children would be relocated to other EU countries as a rights group described Athens detention conditions for minors as abusive. Twelve children will be relocated to...

Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus scare

Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini was discharged on Tuesday after spending more than three weeks in a Chinese hospital being treated for coronavirus. The 32-year-old midfielder, the only player known to have contracted the dis...

Renault closing main China business, will focus on electrics

Renault SA said Tuesday it will shut down its main China business and focus on electric and commercial vehicles. The French automakers 7-year-old joint venture with state-owned Dongfeng Motor Corp. already was suffering from lackluster sale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020