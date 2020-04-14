FCI releases over 22 lakh metric tonnes foodgrains to States/UTs: MHA

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released over 22 lakh metric tonnes (MT) foodgrain to States and UTs till April 13. "The FCI has released over 22 lakh metric tonne foodgrains to States and UTs till April 13. We are ensuring the supply of essential goods and services," Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA, said on Tuesday.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), a provision has made to provide 5 kg foodgrain -- rice/wheat -- to 80 crore beneficiaries free of cost for three months," she added. She further said that as many as 5,000 queries were solved through grievance centres till April 13.

As many as 5.29 crore beneficiaries have been given free foodgrains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. 3,985 MT of pulses has been dispatched to various States and Union Territories for distribution.

