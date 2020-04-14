Left Menu
Bandra gathering is result of manner in which lockdown extended: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said the gathering of migrant labourers at Bandra railway station is the result of the manner in which the lockdown has been extended.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:58 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said the gathering of migrant labourers at Bandra railway station is the result of the manner in which the lockdown has been extended. "It is the result of the manner in which the lockdown has been extended. People who were stuck in Mumbai were expecting that lockdown will end and they will be allowed to go home but they were disappointed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address today. Their anger burst out on streets of Bandra," said Deshmukh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and expressed concern over the gathering of migrant workers in Bandra. The Union Home Minister stressed that such gatherings weaken India's fight against the coronavirus and the administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents. He also offered his full support to Maharashtra government.

Around 1,500 people, mostly migrant workers, gathered at Bandra railway station premises on Tuesday and wanted to go to their native places but were later dispersed, said the Mumbai Police. "Today at 4 pm, around 1,500 people gathered at Bandra railway station. Many of them were migrant labourers. They were unhappy with the extension of the lockdown and wanted to go back to their homes. They had placed their demand before the administration," said the Mumbai Police PRO DCP Pranaya Ashok.

He said the police officials went to the spot and light force had to be used as a section of the crowd turned violent. "Local police officials went to the spot, talked to them and tried to convince them. During this, a section of the crowd turned violent. So light force had to be used to bring them under control. The crowd was dispersed. Police are deployed there. The situation is normal and peaceful," he said.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was to end on Tuesday, has been extended till May 3. The lockdown has been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

