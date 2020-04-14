Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 positive man dies in Punjab, total cases rise to 184

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:11 IST
COVID-19 positive man dies in Punjab, total cases rise to 184

A coronavirus positive man died in Jalandhar on Tuesday while eight new COVID-19 cases were reported across Punjab, pushing the statewide total to 184, an official said. The overall death toll in the state is 13.

Among the fresh cases, four were reported in Pathankot, two in Mohali and one in Jalandhar, according to the medical bulletin. Gurdaspur reported its first coronavirus case on Tuesday with a 60-year-old man contracting the infection, official said.

COVID-19 has marked its presence in 18 districts of Punjab. Meanwhile, the state government started rapid testing in Mohali and Jalandhar which are the worst affected districts in the state.

The government has received 1,000 rapid testing kits from the ICMR and 500 kits each will be used in these two districts, official said. Among 184 cases, Mohali district continued to top the COVID 19-tally in Punjab with a total 56 coronavirus cases. Jalandhar reported 25 cases, followed by Pathankot (22), Nawanshahr (19), Ludhiana, Mansa and Amritsar (11 each), Hoshiarpur (7), Moga (4), Rupnagar and Faridkot (3 each), Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Patiala, Kapurthala and Barnala (2 each), and Muktsar and Gurdaspur (1 each).

One patient is critical and on ventilator support, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 13 have died while 27 patients have been discharged from hospital.

A total of 4,844 samples have been tested so far in the state of which, 4,047 were found to be negative while reports of 613 are awaited. PTI CHS VSD RHL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh installs testing booths as COVID-19 toll rises to 46

Bangladesh has started setting up COVID-19 sample collection booths as the deadly infection claimed seven more lives and infected 209 people overnight. Bangladesh has so far reported 1,012 cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths due to the deadl...

J-K’s coronavirus testing capacity has increased to over 350 samples per day: Jitendra Singh

The capacity for COVID-19 testing has increased seven folds in the last three weeks in Jammu and Kashmir and over 350 samples can be tested on a daily basis, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Allaying apprehensions regarding th...

PM has failed to assure hungry masses, workers: AITUC

The Prime Minister has failed to assure crores of downtrodden hungry people and workers in his address to the nation on Tuesday, All India Trade Union AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendr...

U.S. awards airports $10 billion in grants amid travel falloff

The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly 10 billion to U.S. airports struggling with a massive falloff in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.Congress approved the money late last month and the department h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020