Left Menu
Development News Edition

T'gana Minister asks officials to act tough against those bypassing lockdown in 'containment zones'

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:49 IST
T'gana Minister asks officials to act tough against those bypassing lockdown in 'containment zones'

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and Health Minister E Rajender on Tuesday appealed to citizens to strictly follow the lockdown rules and asked officials to act tough on those who bypass norms in 'containment zones'. Rama Rao, known as KTR, and Rajender held a meeting with officials and discussed the plan of action and the precautionary measures to be taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in Hyderabad in view of a large number of cases being reported from the city.

"Minister KTR appealed to the citizens to strictly follow the lockdown rules and said that social distancing is the only way one can keep the coronavirus away. "The Minister instructed the officials to close all the entries to the containment zones and leave only one route open, under police surveillance," an official release said.

Rama Rao, who is the WorkingPresident of ruling TRS, asked the officials to make necessary arrangements to send essential goods to the citizens directly, at their doorstep. He told the officials of police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Health department to work in coordination and check the health conditions of every person.

He asked them to shift the suspect persons to hospital for COVID-19 test and also to check their travel history if they test positive. The Health Minister said the coming 10 days will be very crucial and appealed to the citizens not to venture out of their homes.

He said all medical arrangements are in place and asked police and medical teams to immediately move those persons in the containment zone, who show any symptoms of coronavirus, to the hospital. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated that special teams, comprising police, medical and municipal officials, were functioning 24/7 in the GHMC limits.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday asked officials to pay more attention to the GHMC area in COVID-19 containment measures as more number of cases are being reported from the city. According to a media bulletin on COVID-19 on Monday night, out of the total 472 active cases in the state, 216 were from the GHMC area.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Poland to begin easing coronavirus curbs from Sunday with eye on May vote

Poland will gradually lift lockdown measures imposed to contain the new coronavirus from Sunday, the government said on Tuesday as the nation prepares for a presidential election on May 10. The ruling nationalist Law and Justice PiS party h...

COVID-19 effect: Delivery of Rafale fighters delayed by 'few weeks'

Due to the coronavirus lockdowns going on in both France and India, the delivery of the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft has been delayed by a few weeks now. At present, the delivery schedule has been pushed back by a few weeks due to...

Bangladesh installs testing booths as COVID-19 toll rises to 46

Bangladesh has started setting up COVID-19 sample collection booths as the deadly infection claimed seven more lives and infected 209 people overnight. Bangladesh has so far reported 1,012 cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths due to the deadl...

J-K’s coronavirus testing capacity has increased to over 350 samples per day: Jitendra Singh

The capacity for COVID-19 testing has increased seven folds in the last three weeks in Jammu and Kashmir and over 350 samples can be tested on a daily basis, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Allaying apprehensions regarding th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020