JKSA seeks safe evacuation of Kashmiri students, labourers

The Jammu and Kashmir Student Association (JKSA) on Tuesday demanded the immediate evacuation of Kashmiri students, labourers stranded in various cities across the country due to the nationwide lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:36 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Student Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Student Association (JKSA) on Tuesday demanded the immediate evacuation of Kashmiri students, labourers stranded in various cities across the country due to the nationwide lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Nasir Khuehami, spokesman of JKSA, has urged Home Minister Amit Shah and L-G GC Murmu to take immediate measures and make special arrangements for the safe evacuation of Kashmiri students and labourers stranded in different parts of the country.

"Immediate measures and special arrangements should be made for the safe evacuation of these Kashmiri students and the people stranded in different parts of country as they are facing hardships due to strict lockdown," he said. Khuehami said that most of these stranded students are facing immense difficulties including running short of money, food, stock and essential commodities. The Central government must take concrete measures to address their woes.

He urged the Central government to make all possible efforts to resolve the issue at the earliest as these students and other people are in mental depression, anxiety and are worrying about their parents and families in Kashmir Valley too. (ANI)

